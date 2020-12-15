Daisy Girl Scout Troop No. 139113 gives back

The Daisy Girl Scout Troop No. 139113 of League City collected toys and gift cards from family and friends all over the country for the Texas Children's Hospital Cancer and Hematology unit to help to bring happiness to the children that will be in the hospital over the holidays. A representative from the hospital picked up the collection of over $600 in gift cards and four large boxes of toys on Dec. 13. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription