DRT welcomes new members 3 hrs ago

New members were recently welcomed into the Sidney Sherman Chapter No. 1 Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Pictured from left to right are Suzanne MacBeth Koehler, Dianne Reynolds, president, Laura Elder, registrar, and Heather MacBeth Estrada.
