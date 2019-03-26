The principal of Oppe Elementary School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2018-19 academic year.
All A's
First grade: Riya Agarwal, Daylen Armstrong, Grayson Bocado Strain, Jaycee Caton, Fire Ciaccio, Benjamin Clark, Jagger Cruz, Maya Dacso, Zoe Dell’Osso, Sophia Dowdy, Micah Freeman, Katherine Gaido, Juliette Galicia, Mason Goings, Timera Hilton, Kane Hopkins, Bethany Huang, Aeva Johnson, Kinley Lankton, Brian Lemire, Luke Masel, Caroline Mielsch, Keegan Morris, Phoebe Neumann, Jonah Ortiz, Margarita Peniche-Galindo, Abigail Popovich, Izamar Ramos, Ryder Robertson, Isabella Rodriguez, Laila Serag, Eli Shabot, Suhina Shetty, Jackson Smith, Briella Sparks, Skylre Stuckey, and Avani Temple.
Second grade: Shezal Arain, Esther Bae, Braydon Booth, Glenn Camp, Daisy Campbell, Brynn Cheatham, Alexandria Chenault, Arneis Contreras, Celeste Correa, Grayson Daugherty, Juan Jose Flores, Emma Franklin, Alex Galindo, Josephine Gaskin, Sophia Gomez, Zaliyah Guice, Haylee Hines, Sydney Hubbard, Lincoln Lee, Reid Lepo, Liam Li, Azul Maldonado, Layla Melber, Helana Nechtow, Addison Pickavance, Caleb Powell, Ryan Pryor, Gianna Ruiz, Georgia Scott, Maddilynn Scott, Manasvini Sepuru, Eden Shumate, Paul Signo, Madysson Singleton, Claire Sutherland, Juniper Tacconi, and Forest Whitlow.
Third grade: William Chaney, Mason Cox, Brennan Geran, Emory Guajardo, Austin Hill, John Huang, Tanya Kadaru, Mia Mallory, Angelica Molina, Adrial Montalvan, Jaylenne Morales, Melanie Pacheco, David Peniche-Galindo, Stephen Prze, Mariela Ramirez, Odalys Salinas, Meghdoot Sarkar, Jaiden Scribner, and Jonathan Vallecillo.
Fourth grade: Blake Addison, Justin Antonio, Thanushvene Arulentiran, Lukas Boedicker, Adele Brown, Adan Carcano-Ross, Kahlil Chapman, Sebastian Frost, Nolan Hernandez, Cooper Johnson, Briana Marines, David Moore, Peyton Moore, Macey Norton, Zane Overton, Luna Paessler, Jessica Ramirez, Griffin Rees, Ella Sanders, Ferdinand SantiagoVillalobos, Katherine Schmidt, Gabe Smith, Rad Smith, Sofia Solano, Willow Tacconi, Miles VanDyke, Rafael Villegas, and Hayden Wiseman.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Bethsy Aguilar Garcia, Wyatt Anthony, Cruz Arden, Hannah Bell, Kirra Caravageli, Jonathan Castillo, Leah Cline, Harbor Dryzmala, Jaylen Durley, Kenley Foster, Ximena Garcia, Brandon Garcia, Mia Gonzalez, Jenna Gonzalez, Melanie Gonzalez, Lily Hackemack, Mya Houston, Rin Rin Ito, Dayton Lindberg, Catalina Lopez, Yaritzy Lopez Veliz, Bryan Lucio, Calder McCullough, Isaih Martinez Parga, Fernando Ortiz, Mariany Pacheco, Roscoe Plummer, Coral Telliard, Sebastian Uscamayta, Isaiah VanDyke, Payton Varela, Jasmine Walton, and Harrison Whitlow.
Second grade: Valeria Alfaro, Henry Anderson, Zachary Barham, Maddox Burns, Cayden Castaneda, Joseph Cerdas, Leila Choudry, Sable Clift, Seth Enriquez, Madison Garza, Karlee Godinich, Victoria Gulian, Nicolas Guzman, Kendall Hartnett, Jacob Holden, Kason Hollenshead, Castin Hopper, Alexis Jordan, Chandarath Meas, Abigail Musick, Michael Pappous, Natalie Rangel, Benjamin Reyna, Caleb Stewart, Damian Thomas, Prudence Thomasson, Anna Whitlow, Irelin Williams, Matthew Williams, and Ronan Woodson.
Third grade: Sierra Adams, Fernando Almazan, Diego Bernal, Josephine Bishop, Jackson Bonds, Madelin Cabaniss, Anthony Cann, Kaia Caravageli, Jayden Chemareni, Ayden Cohen, Samantha Dailey-Martinez, Alathea Dowdy, Carter Farmer, Tosh Feather, Aide Flores, Eliab Garcia, Alice Gilmore, JJ Godinich, Layla Gonzales, Giavanna Hays, Isabella Helms, Dina Hohl, Sara Horiuchi, Matthew Kim, Katherine Lopez, Ryder Maner, Melanie Martinez, Eli Morales, Pilar Puig, Madison Tinney, Eryn Vandewater, Piper Varela, and Ari Williams.
Fourth grade: Luke Addison, Keagan Alexander, Jack Anderson, Logan Anderson, Addison Applegate, Gianna Batista, Carter Boren, Logan Butler, Noah Catanzaro, Reese Catron, Skylar Catron, Ashton Cook, Falyn Cruz, Maria Flores, Vincent Garza, Jefferson Gaskin, Colton Gomez, Kalyn Gray, Kenneth Harper, Aws Hasan, Parker Holland, Aeden Jones, River Jorgensen, Mili Lara, Logan Lee, Izaiah Lewis, Owen Lindsey, Alexis Luza, Colin Maldonado, Daryka Meas, Michael Molis, Matthew Morgan, Havyn O’Rourke, Kendra Palenik, Melanie Peraza, Mia Premirelli, Daniel Ramos Salinas, Charlie Rodriguez, Manonetra Saravanabalaji, Damian Solorzano, Deveion-Kris Thompson, Luffy Tran, Cailyn Vaughn, Alex Ward, and Anya York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.