The principal of La Marque Middle School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year.
All A's
Sixth grade: Jose Alvarez Jr., De’Narius Bryant, Dorrian Carter, Jonathan Chan, Ramiro Cortez Jr., Saul Cruces, Debanny Cruz Arellano, Ayddan Emmert, Jacqueline Gonzalez, Ta’Nasia Gross, Rodri’Nae Hockly, Natalia Hogus-Grimes, Jackie Perez, Marcus Preston Jr., Jorge Ramirez, My’Chael Richardson, Shi’jiah Ruckett, Ysabell Stowe, Malaisia Thomas, and Sebastian Vanegas.
Seventh grade: Kori Howard-Muhammad, Casey Jones, Tyron Jones, Keshawn Kirkwood, Amyrie Lavergne, Kiara Lindsey, Diego Mendez, and Hayley Temple.
Eighth grade: Ta’Kyra Gross, Si’oni Holloway, Legend Kuate, Melody Ramirez, and Kemari Turner.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Kailyn Altamirano, Mia Barker, Sophia Bass, Natalie Benivamonde, Alan Castillo, Magadlena Coley, Ian Cook, Ja’Mari Cooper, Relena Davis, Yuleanna Delgado, Aniya DeRouen, Rajahnee Derouen, Derrick Edison II, Josiah Evans, Julio Garcia, Mario Garcia, Jabari George, Shayne Greathouse, Nicholas Griffin II, Jacoby Hailey, Jacory Hailey, Christian Hernandez, Yuridia Hernandez Dominguez, Damarion Jack, Yunique Joseph, Khushi Khatri, Jada King, Janelle Leiva, Jaylyn Lopez, Evalina Maira, Nevaeh McNair, Aliyah Mendez, Aryanna Mickens, Julian Minix, Jakayla Moore, William Moore, Makenzie Myers, Taylor Newman, Janna Nofal, Chryslin Redding, Sean Robles, Karen Salazar, Monica Saldana, Lachlan Sapsky, Trai Scott Jr., Kevin Smith-Harris Jr., Izeri’Yan Sweed, Jayde Thomas, Julissa Watson, Jason Williams, Asja Willis, and Ethan Yates.
Seventh grade: Aryha Captain, Akeliah Compton, Shaedrin Crear, Joel Espinosa, Timothy Ferguson, Kyren Franklin, Nathan Herrington, Odyssie Jackson, Adrina Johnson, Mariah Langham, Rylan Lausen, Jurnee Lee, Rose Longstreet, Juvoni Lozano, Taylor McCauley, Diamond Mobley, Danielle Reiger, Ray’Aunna Simmons, King Rob Thomas, Anthony Wev, and Leawana Williams.
Eighth grade: Julissa Ayala, Chase Bowers, Adrian Castaneda, Courtney Crow, Destiny Edmonson, Anthony Gonzales, Lania Hill, Noah Hunter, Jyier Jones, Adrian May Jr., Hunter McCarty, Megan McCauley, Michael Medina Jr., Alyssa Naranjo, Ahmad Nofal, Luis Ramirez, Ireland Stowe, Samara Swain, La Shaun Thompson, Daiveion Tillman, Dezmen White, and London Williams.
