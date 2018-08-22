Santa Fe Junior High School Cheerleaders

Pictured are members of the Santa Fe Junior High School Cheer Squad, who attended the National Cheerleaders Association Camp Aug. 5-8 at Moody Gardens. The group received several awards, and Bailey Braunsdorf, Kamree Brown, and Kaidence Cox were named NCA All-Americans. Lindsey Plite is the coach.
