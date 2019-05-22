DAR inducts new officers for 2019-20

Pictured are the new George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution officers for 2019-21 recently installed by Alice Braud-Jones, librarian of the Texas Society DAR. From left are Donna Hatch, regent, Saranne Labay, vice regent, Alice Watkins, recording secretary, Roxie Graham, corresponding secretary, Lynda Harvey, treasurer, Cheryl Tucker, registrar, Erin Graham, historian, and Christine Mattern, librarian. Not pictured: Kathie Chaffee, chaplain.