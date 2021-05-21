Friendswood ISD Education Foundation happenings

The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation elected a new slate of executive officers and four new board members for the 2021-2022 school year during its board meeting May 6. Executive officers include President Molly Crow, Vice President Joseph Ditta, Vice President Brad Freyer and Treasurer Russell Hillenburg. Among the new board members are Stacy Condon, Nick Gaido, Lacey Harris and Marianna Raia. Pictured from left is Crow, and Kelly Lovell, outgoing president.

