The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation recently granted $174,280 to district educators to fund projects that will enhance learning across the district. Teachers submitted applications to GEF seeking support for projects aimed to improve student outcomes in the areas of early literacy, high school readiness, and college/career/military readiness. Applicants also proposed projects that took an innovative approach to meeting and exceeding learning objectives. The following projects were awarded funding:
• “Creating Austem Stars” at Austin Middle School by Brandi Kiekel;
• “Communication Matters” at Austin Middle School by Karina Cabriales;
• “Maker Space and Beyond” at Austin Middle School by Ellen Pearce;
• “Reading in Overdrive and Beyond” at Austin Middle School by Angela Crowder;
• “Live at the Alamo” at Austin Middle School by Sheila Ross;
• “Expand our Percussion Section!” at Ball High School by Andrew Vowell;
• “Library Laptop Lounge” at Ball High School by Laura Neff;
• “Micro-plastics: small but dangerous” at Ball High School and Oppe Elementary by Zahrah Ektefaei;
• “Tor Store-Extreme Makeover” at Ball High School by Paula Franklin;
• “Robotics Inception at Burnet” at Burnet Elementary School by Daniel Ramirez;
• “Ready, Set, Read and Write!” at Burnet Elementary School by Andrea Hernandez;
• “Scholastic Magazines for Burnet Elementary” at Burnet Elementary School by Ayla Casey and Jose Buendia;
• “The Narrative Journey” at Burnet Elementary School by Paola Pernalette;
• “Overcoming the Limits of My Language” at Burnet Elementary School by Jacqueline Rorie;
• “Bilingual and Biliterate in Kindergarten” at Burnet Elementary School by Angelica Castro;
• “SkillsUSA” at Central Middle School by Catherine Pickavance;
• “Historical Literature Circles” at Central Middle School by Carrie Hunnicutt;
• “Digital Lab Equipment: Next Step to Increased Student Engagement at CMAA” at Central Middle School by Cathy C. Nall;
• “Learning is LOUD” at Collegiate Academy by James Slack;
• “Bring on the school spirit” at Collegiate Academy by Savanah Lee;
• “R.O.A.R.S. - Readers Overcoming Adversity and Reaching Success” at Collegiate Academy by Sheryl Stewart;
• “Keeping Clarinets out of the Hands of Squidward” at Collegiate Academy by Justin Davis;
• “Middle School Literacy” at Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School by Tyler Anderson;
• “Gill's Anatomy” at Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School by Stephanie Musquiz;
• “Graph and Furious” at Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School by Lisa Gibson;
• “Robotics Shining Stars” at L.A. Morgan Elementary School by Fidel Gutierrez;
• “Reaching for Stars” at L.A. Morgan Elementary School by Julie Richards;
• “We Say NO to Single Use Plastics!” at L.A. Morgan Elementary School by Anna Lee Morgan Valdovinos;
• “Calming Lights and Achievement” at L.A. Morgan Elementary School by Margarita Belmares;
• “Effective Teachers CREATE Proficient Readers” at Parker Elementary School by Melinda Kershaw;
• “M, M, & M!!! Math Manipulatives a MUST!” at Parker Elementary School by Dee Shelton;
• “Shark Bites Store” at Rosenberg Elementary by Michelle Pedalino;
• “Syndaver: A Synthetic Cadaver to learn about the human body in a hands-on lab environment” at Ball High School by Dr. Julia Ramirez; and
• “GISD Mobile Library” at all campuses by Dr. Annette Scott.
Books, literacy materials, robotics supplies, microscopes, math manipulatives, graphing calculators, and musical instruments are just a few examples of the materials purchased through these projects. These materials will have the potential to create over 58,000 touch points over their useful lifetime for GISD students. Over 10,000 exceptional educational experiences are estimated to be produced for students within the first year of project implementation.
