League City Lion's Club happenings

Members of the League City Lion’s Club delivered hundreds of masks to the Galveston-Brazoria Cooperative for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at Campbell Elementary School. Pictured from left are League City Lion’s Club members Justin West, president, Cookie Growcock, Latonnia Gripon, and Fred Growcock; and Mary Foulkrod, Robert Lawing, and Megan Dickey with the GBCDHH.