Mae Carnes receives inaugural scholarship

Mae Carnes, center, became the first recipient of the Galveston Music Club's annual Izola Collins Memorial Scholarship. Carnes is pictured with Collins' daughter and her piano teacher, June Pulliam, left, and Tabby Worthington, president of the club. Carnes will be attending Sam Houston State University in the fall and will major in music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription