Mae Carnes receives inaugural scholarship

Mae Carnes, center, became the first recipient of the Galveston Music Club's annual Izola Collins Memorial Scholarship. Carnes is pictured with Collins' daughter and her piano teacher, June Pulliam, left, and Tabby Worthington, president of the club. Carnes will be attending Sam Houston State University in the fall and will major in music.
