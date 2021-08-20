COM administrator chosen for national fellowship

Helen Brewer, vice president for Student Services at College of the Mainland, was one of 40 leaders nationwide selected for the 2021-2022 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The 10-month fellowship, which begins in November, is a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.

