Art league announces fall art winner

“Great Day, Galveston,” by Jackie Liddell, a League City watercolor artist, won the McGivney Purchase Prize Award at the Galveston Art League’s Fall 2020 Juried Show. The award, named after Dr. Merlin McGivney, a dentist and prominent local artist, is given by the Rosenberg Library to an artwork in the fall juried show each year. The painting, will become part of the library’s permanent collection.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription