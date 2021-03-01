Rotary Club of Galveston honors John Eaton

The Rotary Club of Galveston presented John Eaton, second from left, with its Galveston Firefighter of the Year Award at a recent club meeting where he was recognized as a 2021 Distinguished Service Vocation Award recipient. Eaton has been with the fire department for 26 years. Also pictured from left is Chief Charles Olsen, as well as Rotarian Gigi Heffernan, who presented the award.

