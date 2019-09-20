Ganesh Venu named finalist in national competition

Ganesh Venu, an eighth-grader at Friendswood Junior High School, was selected Sept. 18 as one of 30 finalists in the ninth annual Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public's MASTERS, which is the nation's premier science, technology, engineering and mathematics middle school competition. Venu's project "Can Potassium Help Save Water in Rice Production?" was chosen. Venu will travel to Washington D.C. from Oct. 25-30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription