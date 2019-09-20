Ganesh Venu named finalist in national competition

Ganesh Venu, an eighth-grader at Friendswood Junior High School, was selected Sept. 18 as one of 30 finalists in the ninth annual Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public's MASTERS, which is the nation's premier science, technology, engineering and mathematics middle school competition. Venu's project "Can Potassium Help Save Water in Rice Production?" was chosen. Venu will travel to Washington D.C. from Oct. 25-30.