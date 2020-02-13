Galveston Kiwanis Club donates to crisis center

The Galveston Kiwanis Club donated children's books to the Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County. Pictured from left are members Don Conley III, Ruben Infante Jr., Judge Lonnie Cox, president, Barbara Sanderson, John Eanes, Don Nurdin, Jim Miller, and Mary Bentz.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription