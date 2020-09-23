Galveston ISD teacher wins shopping spree

Endia Boxley, a teacher in the Galveston Independent School District and dance director of the Central Middle School Dancing Dolls dance team, was a recipient of Academy Sports + Outdoors Educator Shopping Spree in the amount of $1,000. Academy awarded Boxley a gift card in the amount of $750 for the purchase of products for her team, and then an additional $250 gift card for her family.
