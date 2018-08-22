Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce

The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated rebuilding of state Highway 87 at state Highway 124 on Aug. 16. Pictured are chamber members along with Commissioner Darrell Apfell, Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin, Commissioner Ken Clark, State Rep. Wayne Faircloth, Mayes Middleton, and other representatives of TXDOT.

 bpcc access

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription