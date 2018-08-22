The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony for the much-anticipated rebuilding of state Highway 87 at state Highway 124 on Aug. 16. Pictured are chamber members along with Commissioner Darrell Apfell, Texas Department of Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin, Commissioner Ken Clark, State Rep. Wayne Faircloth, Mayes Middleton, and other representatives of TXDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.