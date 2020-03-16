Levi Fry Intermediate School spelling bee winner

Levi Fry Intermediate School student Ava Stockfleth won first place in the school's spelling bee. As the best speller in the school, she qualified to advance to the regional spelling bee in Friendswood. The teacher sponsors are Lisa Bunker and Kylie Nolan. Also pictured is Nakisha Paul, vice president of the Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees.
