COMPeers volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

More than 20 volunteers from College of the Mainland hosted a Valentine’s Day-themed evening for residents at Ronald McDonald House Galveston on Feb. 8. COMPeers organized a pizza party and provided arts and craft supplies so children staying at the Ronald McDonald House could make Valentine’s Day goody bags. COMPeers also donated five gallons of toiletries for the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.