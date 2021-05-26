Ball High School student wins national scholarship

Curtis Gundrumfrom, a class of 2021 graduate of Ball High School, is one of the winners of the annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship Competition. The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentations, including an explanation of why they're planning careers in government service. The foundation has awarded $95,000 this year to 41 students across 22 states and two countries.

