Chris Gardner Sr. visits CHRISTUS Foundation

Chris Gardner Sr., entrepreneur, international best-selling author of "The Pursuit of Happyness" and award-winning film producer, philanthropist, and Navy veteran, paid a special visit to the CHRISTUS Foundation's inaugural cocktail reception, which was held March 25 at Our Daily Bread in Galveston. Gardner, seated, is pictured with Richard R. Torres, Dr. Ricca Dimalibot, and Leah Benett.
