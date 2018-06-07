On May 19, the American Heart Association held its 2018 Black Tie & Boots Heart Ball at Moody Gardens. Mike Pistone, second from left, was honored as a survivor. Pistone is pictured with V.J. Tramonte, co-chair of the ball, and other friends of the AHA.
