Galveston County students doing good
The following students from Galveston County have made the spring dean's list at these respective colleges and universities:
Ohio University: Joseph L. Nelson, and Madelyn Josephine Sorensen, of League City;
University of Wyoming: Audrey C. Gomez, of League City; and
Oregon State University: Stephanie M. Kuo, of Friendswood.
•••
Carson A. Willard graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carson A. Willard graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Willard is the son of Rachel and Barry Willard of Houston.
The airman graduated in 2011 from Friendswood High School, and earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 from the University of Houston.
