Clean Galveston awards funds to local nonprofits

Clean Galveston awarded funds to the Turtle Island Restoration Network, which mobilizes people in local communities around the world to protect marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them. Pictured from left is Kimber De Salvo Anderson, with the network; Rob Glover, chair of the Hold Your Butt campaign, Surfrider Foundation Galveston Chapter; Cody Wright, chair, with the foundation; Matt Hamon, grant committee chair; Joanie Steinhaus, chair; and Robert Evans, treasurer and secretary.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription