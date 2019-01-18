Anushka Jetly wins first place in science fair

Anushka Jetly, a senior at Friendswood High School, stands with her first place project "A Novel Machine Learning Approach To Detecting Middle Ear Abnormalities Using a Smartphone-Based Tympanometer" at the school's science fair on Jan. 16. She will advance to the Galveston Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 9, and the Science and Engineering Fair of Houston on Feb. 23.
