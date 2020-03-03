Sara Smart honored by Rotary Club of Galveston

Sara Smart, an elementary teacher in the Galveston Independent School District, was recognized as the Rotary Club of Galveston's Vocational Service Award winner for teacher/educator. Presenting the award was Rotarian Don Davison.

