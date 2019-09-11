VFW Post No. 8248 donates school supplies

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 recently donated school supplies for students at Heights Elementary School in the Texas City Independent School District. Pictured are a few members of the post, along with third-grade teachers and administrative staff at the school, as well as members of the district's Foundation for the Future.
