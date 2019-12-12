Randalls participates in annual food drive

Community partner Randalls Galveston is represented by Christy Lara, public affairs director, and Randy Kersten, store director, Galveston. This year's Randalls' two-week in-store "Christmas In July" food drive generated 4,592 pounds of nonperishable food items for this year's "Share Your Holidays" food drive.

