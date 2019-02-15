Daniel Morgan completes successful Eagle Scout project

Boy Scout Daniel Morgan is pictured presenting an $800 check to Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman for the city to perform ongoing maintenance of an American flag collection box, which was his Eagle Scout project. Morgan exceeded his $2,000 fundraising goal, and gave the remainder to the city. Residents are welcome to deposit their old or worn out flags so they can be disposed of in an official flag retirement ceremony.
