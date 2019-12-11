Kim Zrubek awarded Five Star Spirit Award

Kim Zrubek was awarded the Five Star Spirit Award at Friendswood City Council’s December meeting by City Manager Morad Kabiri. Zrubek is the Reference and Adult Services Librarian at the Friendswood Library. She began working for the city in January 2002.
