Ball High School art students place in competition

Several Ball High School students participated in The American Society of Marine Artists 2019 Young Marine Artists' search national competition. Samantha Schmoeller's "Oyster Catcher" won 2nd place 3D, and Mary Katherine Piel's "In the Can" won 3rd place 3D. Pictured on front row, from left are Emiline Howery, Schmoeller, and Juliana Salinas. Back row, from left at Caroline Baze, Piel, Tara Donnelly, Ty Polzin, Kaitlyn Mixon , Azucena Gonzalez, and Trinity Smith. Colleen Moore is the art teacher.