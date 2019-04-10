Alexander Tan awarded Best of Show 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Alexander Tan, a senior at Ball High School, was awarded Best of Show in the 15th annual Student Art Competition sponsored by the Galveston Art League. Her small ceramic vase was decorated with a cityscape and a bright blue sky dotted with clouds. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSanta Fe teacher accused of sex with students pleas to lesser chargeMan dies in custody at Texas City jailFormer Ball High employee charged with assaultSigns say popular Pier 21 restaurant is closedGalveston home of Jack Johnson heavily damaged by fireGalveston man's death being investigated as a homicideGalveston port director sought to keep records from trusteesFederal authorities take custody of accused Santa Fe shooterTrial begins for man accused in home-invasion slayingTwo badly injured after Sunday shooting CollectionsPhotos: Astros Home OpenerPhotos: Astros 6, Athletics 0Photos: Monday at the 2019 Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Galveston County Fair and Rodeo OpensPhotos: 1st Saturday of the Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Houston Dynamo 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2 CommentedNewspaper has shown bias against President Trump (158)Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares (124)Releasing the Mueller report is in the best interest of the public (97)Protestors in Galveston call for release of Mueller report (78)Booming energy industry is helping keep Texas strong (63)Voting Democrat is the only way to help our children (58)Help us advocate for this bill against pollution (50)Biden should stop apologizing to the left and run (46)We must remember that we're all one blood — American (37)It's time for Democrats to fall in behind Trump (36)
