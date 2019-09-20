Leroy LeFlore wins Best of Show 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Local artist Leroy LeFlore was awarded Best of Show for his work on canvas “Pelicans Hobnobbing.” His painting was selected out of 139 works admitted into the Galveston Art League’s Fall Juried Show. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesThe worst of Imelda behind Galveston CountyIn Texas City, fire takes down 'a bunch of history'Noise, cars, trespassers frustrate residents of Galveston's beach neighborhoodsLack of money, berth could sink Battleship Texas plans in GalvestonGalveston artist George Douglas Lee dies at 68Marchers protest police actions, demand justice for NeelyTropical Storm Imelda forms; promises days of rain in Galveston CountyBolivar without power as Imelda floods points northDemolition ordered for Clary's Restaurant building in GalvestonTransformer fire erupts at Texas City chemical plant CollectionsPhotos: Tropical Storm ImeldaPhotos: Texas KickoffPhotos: Dickinson vs Dawson High School FootballPhotos: Texans 13, Jaguars 12Photos: Clear Falls vs Texas City High SchoolPhotos: La Marque vs Ball High School FootballPhotos: Santa Fe vs Dobie FootballPhotos: Astros 15, Athletics 0Photos: Houston 37, Prairie View A&M 17Photos: Athletics 5, Astros 3 CommentedTrump's chronic lying is no small problem (174)Political correctness is the root of all our woes (89)Commentary was full of baseless falsities about Trump (82)Most opposed to social democracy couldn't define it (76)Democrats attempting to tank economy to get Trump (64)Shame on President Trump and his ardent followers (49)Newspaper should stop cherry-picking articles (42)Reynolds v. Sims is why socialists dominate Texas (37)Taxpayers are buying votes for Trump (35)Assault rifles should be banned and bought back (31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.