The principal of Hitchcock Primary Elementary School recently announced the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2018-19 academic year.
All A's
First grade: Joe Aguirre, Andrew Alvarado-Perales, Adriana Bell, Ana Benavides, Aubrey Bradly, Landon Burge, Dylan Day, William Donovan, Jereni Dotson, Raven Gammon, Mason Griego, , Kaisen Harris, Brandon Henderson, Kaylee Heydari-Dehkordi, Alfredo Juarez, Khi’Myah Palomares, Cameron Robinson, Khyre’ Singleton, and Cor’Yae Sonnier.
Second grade: Conner Balinas, Kylie Brandenburg, Ivanitsis Duprey-Gonzalez, Gabriel Espana, Calvin Lites-Burke, Paul Marques, Madison Martinez, Gage Owens, and Valerie Torres.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Jhonny Bravo, Evangelene Brown, Brielle Daily, Melchor Del Rasario, Dallas Elliott, Elie Fuentes, Melina Guzman, Dante Hendrickson, D’Andre Jones, Larry Kerlegan, Jaycee Kerry, Riley Landry, Joseph Lowe, Arianna Mata, William McMahon, Melanie Pidcoke, Ashton Polivka, Francisco Rodriguez, Kristina Smith, Payton Smith, and Alexis Wilson.
Second grade: Trinity Becker, Zoe Borderlon, Bradley Cantrell, Allisson Del Cid, Terrell Dobbins, Angelique Espericurta, Amethyst Hanrahan, Rome Harrison, Kenadee Henderson, Jeffery Johnson, Rayah Josey, D’Zyniah Malveaux, Sean McBee, Addisyn McLaughlin, Ainsley Walker,Shannyn Walker, Meilani Williams, and Aaliyah Yarbrough.
