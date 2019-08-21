Front Door Social and Charity Club happenings

The Front Door Social and Charity Club recently donated toiletries and school supplies to La Marque High, Junior and Middle schools. Pictured from left are Rita Baldwin, social worker for Texas City Independent School District, and Thelma Bowie and Russell Gary, both members of the club.
