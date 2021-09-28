The lemonade stand ran by Abigail Popovich, owner of Mini Moody's Lemonade, won the overall Business of the Year Award for Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021. Also pictured from left is Lindsay Touchy and Gina Spagnola with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Ebie and Vivian Ortiz, owners of Island Time Lemonade, won third place in the Business of the Year category; first place in the Best Lemonade category; and second place in the Best Stand category of Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021.
Abbey and Haley Garrity, owners of Lemonade & Kettle Corn, won second place in the Business of the Year category of Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021.
Caleigh Mason won second place in the Best Lemonade category; and third place in the Best Stand category of Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021.
Beelee Coon, owner of Bre's Lemonade Stand, won third place in the Best Stand category of Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021.
Over 500 youth participated in Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021.
Lemonade Day Galveston County is a free national program that guides children in designing a business plan and carrying it out through a lemonade stand. Participants are encouraged to “save a little, spend a little, and share a little” of their proceeds. The program is an educational initiative of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Below are the 2021 winners:
Business of the Year: Mini Moody's Lemonade, first place; Lemonade & Kettle Corn, second place; and Island Time Lemonade, third place.
Best Lemonade: Island Time Lemonade, first place; Caleigh Mason, second place; and A&M Lemonade Hut, third place.
Best Stand: ABC's Lemonade & More, first place; Island Time Lemonade, second place; and Bre's Lemonade Stand, third place.
