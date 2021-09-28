Over 500 youth participated in Lemonade Day Galveston County 2021.

Lemonade Day Galveston County is a free national program that guides children in designing a business plan and carrying it out through a lemonade stand. Participants are encouraged to “save a little, spend a little, and share a little” of their proceeds. The program is an educational initiative of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the 2021 winners:

Business of the Year: Mini Moody's Lemonade, first place; Lemonade & Kettle Corn, second place; and Island Time Lemonade, third place.

Best Lemonade: Island Time Lemonade, first place; Caleigh Mason, second place; and A&M Lemonade Hut, third place.

Best Stand: ABC's Lemonade & More, first place; Island Time Lemonade, second place; and Bre's Lemonade Stand, third place. 

