Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast

On Dec. 12, Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast received gifts from the Galveston County Apartment Association. In addition to collecting more than 30 gifts during its toy drive, GCAA helped wrap presents for Little Brothers/Sisters in the program. Pictured from left is Liana Smith, Linda Denson, Richard Denson, Nancy Harvey, and Billy Joe Strawn.

