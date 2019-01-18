Jack Roady guest speaker at Republican women meeting

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, center, reported on the First Step Act and similar legislative reform initiatives at the state level in a speech at the Galveston Republican Women's luncheon and meeting Jan. 16. Also pictured, from left are retired Judge Barbara Roberts, Judge Kerri Foley, Cathy Frederickson, president, Mary Jo Nashcke, vice president, and Robert McLaughlan.

