Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Several members of the Rotary Club of Galveston gathered to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on the University of Texas Medical Branch's field house track on Oct. 17. The club's team, "Rovin' Rotarians," along with a few four-legged family members, socially-distanced and walked the track with friends and family members in support of this year's endeavor to find a cure for Alzheimer's. Rotarian Kyle Albright (seated, second from left, first row) was the chair for the Galveston/Bay Area's "Walk to End Alzheimer's" initiative.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription