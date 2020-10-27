Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Several members of the Rotary Club of Galveston gathered to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's on the University of Texas Medical Branch's field house track on Oct. 17. The club's team, "Rovin' Rotarians," along with a few four-legged family members, socially-distanced and walked the track with friends and family members in support of this year's endeavor to find a cure for Alzheimer's. Rotarian Kyle Albright (seated, second from left, first row) was the chair for the Galveston/Bay Area's "Walk to End Alzheimer's" initiative.