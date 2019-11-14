Odyssey Academy Bay Area happenings

Shriners Hospital in Galveston visited Odyssey Academy Bay Area on Oct. 21 to present its #CutTheBull program to third- through eighth-grade students. The following students, pictured left to right, are holding a signed banner pledging to "cut the bull" and put an en to bullying: Jade Biagas, Sady Rundell, Caleb Carlisle, Alex O’Brien, Alfredo Luna, Marshall Garnett, Jaliyah Milteer-Taylor and Samantha Williams. Kneeling is Syndey Maier.

