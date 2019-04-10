2019 STEM Challenge winners

On April 6, Jake Halaska, Shammon Biswas, Noah Kester, and Ryan Wolf, all computer science students from Friendswood High School, won the Programming Design Challenge at the 2019 STEM Challenge at the University of Houston at Clear Lake. Each student won an Amazon Echo Dot and a $500 scholarship to UHCL. Annette Walter is the computer science teacher at the school.

