GPD hosts back to school party

The Galveston Police Dept. and other community leaders hosted a back to school party for 52 children in the community on Aug. 24 at Lasker Park Pool. The children chosen to attend this event demonstrated good behavior and teamwork throughout the summer programs held at the Parks and Recreation centers in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.