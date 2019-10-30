The principal of Hitchcock High School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year:
All A’s
Ninth grade: Madison Allen, Jerry Bravo, Anthony Cristan, Jacob Kidwell, Samarian Kingston, Connor Lopez, Braden Montelongo, Ta’kaira Randolph, Houston Runyon, Gavin Shuttlesworth, and Eric Stephenson.
10th grade: Alex Alvarado Perales, Brianna Bouldin, Kaley Bureman, Jacob Cameron, Hannah Cantrell, Jayla Gilford, Annahy Gonzalez, Reese Kadlecek, Austin Kidwell, Jade Kuykendall, Zeven Landry, Amy Leonard, Carlo Lewis, Barry Steding, Dasia Triplett, and Derik Villarreal.
11th grade: Sarah Bankston, Taysia Bates, Angelina Cristan, Demi Dickey, Jacek Griffin, Caden Guidry, Katie Herrington, Courtney Hunter, Katelyn Hunter, Jakayla Jones, Savannah Knight, Nicholas Lee, Stephen Morales, Kaitlyn Rivera, and Sandra Waidner.
12th grade: Breanna Birdow, Chasity Brewster, Micah Bumgarner, Annamarie Cameron, Dianysha Casiano- Mattei, Cecilia Chackochan, Floyd Clay, Cameron Cook, McKenna Fielder, Isabel Hernandez, Joe Hunt, Willie Hunt, Lyric Hunter, Jimile Johnson, Alyson Keith, Reagan Long-Allen, Michael Love, Wyatt Maxwell, Chrishauana McDaniel, Alixandria Oquendo, Leah Presley, Jayden Preston, Emily Ramos, Boston Reynolds, Roxanne Rivera, Marco Sanchez, Gerald Stephenson, Alexandra Torres, Matthew Vonderheide, Ava Walker, Dawson Watson, Alyssa Williams, Jesse Womack, Camille Wonblegnon Bohe, and Cheila Zamarron Herrera.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Nancy Abrego Lopez, Abigail Armacost, Nireah Beltran, Mathew Bolanos, Evangelina Bustamante, Aralyn Covarrubias, Hillary Drisdale, Isaac Garza, Desmond Henderson, Allison Herrington, Kenadee Jones Vallair, Raiden Kuykendall, Bethany Love, Garrett Mata, Ty Maxwell, Kameron McDade, Grace Oliver, Chaniya Richardson, Cindy Rodriguez, Damon Toups, Trivual Washington, Collier Williams, Myriah Wilson, and Ke’mariona York.
10th grade: Fabiola Balderrabano, Dominique Beasely, Shcora Beck, A’aderius Blanks, Rodney Brewster, Debrah Capehart, Seth Capehart, George Carter, Alexander Cruz-Paz, Diana Del Cid Guevara, J’lailah Dotson, Jocelyn Faour, Madison Fields, Matthew Fleming, Lawson Hensley, Marlene Hipolito, Adrian Jovel, Amber Leonard, Mark Manley, Jolie Nestle, Tyler Norman, Ashley Norwood, Ashton Norwood, Ben Quintanilla, Jaylan Randle, Faith Rivers, Hope Rivers, Luna Salinas, Henry Sanchez, Sanaa Scott, Jayce Snyder, Trevor Strother, Oscar Torres, Kevin Venible, and Shyanne Webster.
11th grade: Marco Cabrera Martinez, Montrez Deal, Tra’kemmia Elam, Bria Fields, Kyambrie Frater, Tara Garza, Noe Guzman, Fernando Hipolito, Courtlyn LaFleur, Na’daeja Lattimore, Jennifer Moreno, Kendra Smith, Toni Smith, and Dylan Zeigler.
12th grade: Briunah Bivens, Jazmin Charles, Christopher Epps, Riley Fisher, Destiny Hernandez, Pacey Jones, Geran Landry, Haley Leonard, Gavin Smith, Matthew Smith, Shadrack Ssemakula, Maurin Tusing, and Kamari Winston.
