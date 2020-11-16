Sam Houston Chapter of NSDAR happenings

Deborah Gammon, left, and Sarah Adams Cook are pictured at the Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's Bells of Peace ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in League City. The group honored the lives sacrificed in the service of our country during World War I. The ceremony was by the headstone of Leslie B. Scott, the only League City man to die in battle in France during World War I.

