The principal of La Marque High School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.

All A’s

11th grade: Judy Jules, Jasmine Ledezma, Sadie Parnell, Jose L. Salas Jr., Chloe Smith, and Jessica Spahr.

12th grade: Brandon Carter, Kristopher Frank, Samarra Hicks Taylor, Queen Kuate, Leyda Lucio, Camila Martinez, Sundos Nofal, and Kaila Sajna.

A/B honor roll

11th grade: Cristian A. Banuelos Rios and Kiara H. Gillett.

