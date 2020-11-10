The principal of La Marque High School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.
All A’s
11th grade: Judy Jules, Jasmine Ledezma, Sadie Parnell, Jose L. Salas Jr., Chloe Smith, and Jessica Spahr.
12th grade: Brandon Carter, Kristopher Frank, Samarra Hicks Taylor, Queen Kuate, Leyda Lucio, Camila Martinez, Sundos Nofal, and Kaila Sajna.
A/B honor roll
11th grade: Cristian A. Banuelos Rios and Kiara H. Gillett.
