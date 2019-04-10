2019 STEM Challenge winners

The all-girls group of Minh Vo, Shannon McGill, Christine Chacko, and Emily Yiu, of Friendswood High School, were the overall winners of the science track at the 2019 STEM Challenge at the University of Houston at Clear Lake. They won an Amazon Echo Dot, an Amazon Fire Stick, and each received a $1,000 scholarship to UHCL. Annette Walker is the computer science teacher at the high school.