Robotics team comes home with several awards

The Westbrook Intermediate School robotics team, WIRED, competed in the Texas BEST Regional Championship Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Frisco. The team qualified for the semifinals and was a finalist for the BEST Award, placing 4th overall, and placed 2nd in web page design, and was awarded 1st place on team shirt. This is the highest level that the WIRED team has ever achieved in its 20th season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription