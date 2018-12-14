Robotics team comes home with several awards

The Westbrook Intermediate School robotics team, WIRED, competed in the Texas BEST Regional Championship Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Frisco. The team qualified for the semifinals and was a finalist for the BEST Award, placing 4th overall, and placed 2nd in web page design, and was awarded 1st place on team shirt. This is the highest level that the WIRED team has ever achieved in its 20th season.