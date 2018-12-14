Robotics team comes home with several awards

The Westbrook Intermediate School robotics team, WIRED, competed in the Texas BEST Regional Championship Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Frisco. The team qualified for the semifinals and was a finalist for the BEST Award, placing 4th overall, and placed 2nd in web page design, and was awarded 1st place on team shirt. This is the highest level that the WIRED team has ever achieved in its 20th season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.