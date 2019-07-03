Mandy Tran receives scholarship from Kiwanis Club 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Mandy Tran, a 2019 graduate of Ball High School, right, is pictured with Linda Stevens, a member of the Galveston Kiwanis Club. Tran, who will be attending the University of Houston in the fall, was one of the scholarship recipients from the group. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSan Luis Pass currents claim second life this yearLeague City police seek truck suspected in deadly hit-and-runMan tried to pay woman for sex with her daughter, police sayWoman pleads guilty in crash that killed Galveston nativeTwo injured, three in custody after Texas City shootingMan convicted of murder in 2017 La Marque shootingSheriff identifies three deputies involved in fatal Bacliff shootingDriver arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of skateboarderSecurity cameras led police to hit-and-run suspectLa Marque native celebrates Pride and his hometown CollectionsPhotos: Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed Memorial and ProcessionPhotos: 2019 Santa Fe High School Commencement CeremonyPhotos: Blue Jays 12, Astros 0Photos: Brewers 6, Astros 3Photos: Astros 4, Orioles 3 CommentedAnti-abortion laws can become mandated birth laws (93)President Trump is an embarrassment (48)Trump continues to divide America with his diversions (39)Census column not as fair, balanced as it sounded (38)Small group demonstrates for Trump impeachment (36)Bill would prevent cities from regulating building materials (35)Illiteracy in America is the real national crisis (35)Writer proves that a little can be a bit too much (35)Rainbow crosswalk makes important statement (35)It's not man-made climate change, but climate change cycles (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.