Galveston County Young Lawyer's Association gives back

Getting ready to take their contributions of nonperishable food items to Ball High School for the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School are members of the Galveston County Young Lawyer's Association. Pictured from left: Kurt Gonzalez, president-elect, Lee Mencacci, John Drewry, and Jennifer Moynahan. Not pictured is Clay Heald, president.