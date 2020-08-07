Hitchcock native helps to fight COVID-19

Petty Officer 2nd Class Clyde Scott II, a native of Hitchcock, is playing a critical role in training the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in San Antonio. Scott, a culinary specialist, is a military training instructor at a state-of-the-art Department of Defense health care education campus that trains military medics, corpsmen and technicians to protect sailors and their families by learning the latest in health care and training. Scott is a 2012 graduate of Hitchcock High School.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription